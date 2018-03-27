Henderson Co. deputies searching for runaway teen

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a runaway teenager.

Deputies said 17-year-old Emily Haydock was last seen on Sunday in Hendersonville.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white converse shoes and a gray long-sleeved shirt. She has two lip piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

