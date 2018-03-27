Investigators: Easley man pleads guilty after found to be in possession of over 8,000 images of child porn

The U.S. attorney said an Easley man pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of child pornography, with evidence suggesting he had over 8,000 images of child porn.

Investigators say they discovered William F Haynes, 61, to be in possession of over 8,000 images of children under the age of 18, some prepubescent, ”engaged in the lascivious display of the genitals and sexual activity.”

The judge accepted Haynes’ guilty plea and will impose a sentence after all documents are reviewed.

The U.S. attorney stated the maximum penalty Haynes can receive is a fine of $250,000 and/or imprisonment for 20 years, supervised release of up to life, plus a special assessment of $100.

