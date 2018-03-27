Warrant: Upstate man charged with sex crimes with minor

Deputies say an Upstate man was arrested on two charges involving illegal sexual activity with a minor.

Warrants say that Allen Cashmiere Falkowski, 25 of Mauldin, did engage in sexual battery by digital vaginal penetration with a minor between September 26, 2017 and January 21, 2018. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st degree. Deputies say the victim was less than 11 years old at the time.

Falkowski received a second charge between those dates for committing the crime of sex/criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree, warrants state. The warrant says he “did attempt to commit a lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or its parts of a child under 16 years of age”.

Deputies say the offenses occurred at an address on John Dodd Road in Spartanburg.

Falkowski is currently behind bars at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

