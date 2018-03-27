Deputies: Spartanburg man arrested after armed robbery

A Spartanburg man is behind bars for armed robbery, deputies say.

Deputies say they responded to C Store located on Asheville highway in reference to an armed robbery on Saturday.

Deputies then spoke when an employee who said a young male asked to purchase a pack of cigarettes and cigarillos and when he reached down and acted like he was grabbing money he actually pulled out a gun and asked her to open the register. She told deputies she then acted like the register was jammed and at that time a customer walked in.

The suspect continued to point the gun at her and asking her to open the register, she said. She said she kept saying she couldn’t so the suspect grabbed the products and left the store.

She said the suspect left the store on foot headed toward Old John Dodd Road.

Deputies say surveillance footage did reveal the suspect display a silver revolver and point it at the cashier.

Through the surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Nathaniel Mitchell Kimbrell, 21 of Spartanburg. He was located and arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

