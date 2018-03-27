Upstate hospice patient who used to be a horse doctor, surprised with visit from horses for birthday

An Upstate hospice patient, who used to be a horse doctor for most of his life, was granted a wish on Tuesday – a special visit and one on one with not one, but two horses!

Dr. John B. Martin Jr. is turning 89 next week, and employees at Clemson Downs wanted to do something special for him. They said Dr. Martin Jr. grew up raising and caring for horses on his farm off Liberty Highway in Pendleton. They said he hasn’t been back to the farm in about two years, but he used to have about 60 horses.

On Tuesday, employees at Clemson downs, along with Providence Care and Smiling Horse Farm, arranged for Dr. Martin Jr. to spend quality time with two beautiful horses.

Employees helped Dr. Martin Jr. pet the horses and enjoy his special surprise.

FOX Carolina caught all the action on Facebook Live:

