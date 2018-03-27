Tonight's Mega Millions drawing set at history breaking $458 million

Sweet kisses, scrunched nose laughs and of course treats. Those are all things you can find at table number five at Tequila's Mexican Restaurant in Simpsonville.More >
The Rutherford County sheriff confirms shots were fired at deputies during a standoff with a barricaded suspect Monday evening.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
The Gaffney Police Department said just hours after authorities responded to gunshot victims at at Harold's Restaurant, the restaurant was burglarized.More >
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >
Firefighters with the Parker Fire Department were called to battle a large fire at a scrap yard Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.More >
The man who deputies said was a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of a Spartanburg woman is in custody on a murder warrant.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, and DAR teamed up to collect donations and make Easter baskets for 40 disabled veterans in the Upstate.More >
United Way volunteers carried books collected during the Be a Book Bunny campaign to children at the Meyer Center Tuesday morning .More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
People gather as the marches begin to take place in the Upstate and WNC.More >
