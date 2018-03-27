Tonight's Mega Millions drawing set at history breaking $458 million

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions at $458 million.

The winner will have a choice between a cash payout of $274 million or the full jackpot amount paid in 30 payments of about $14 million each.

The run up to $400 million jackpot began in January and has rolled 22 times without a winner. Tonight, players in South Carolina hope the decision falls in their hands, as this is the eleventh-largest sum seen in North America. This would be South Carolina's first ever Mega Millions jackpot win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, and for any Mega Millions prize the odds are approximately 1 in 24. South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the jackpot must purchase their $2 tickets by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing.

Good Luck!

