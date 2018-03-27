Upstate community mourning after death of well-known Greenville EMT

An Upstate community is mourning after the death of a well-known Greenville EMT.

Per the South Carolina EMS Association, Dean Douglas passed away on Tuesday. He was an instructor and clinical coordinator for the Greenville Technical College program. He had over 30 years of EMS experience, per his EMS World profile.

The Association posted this king message on their Facebook page:

Officials with the Cheddar Fire Department also released their condolences on Tuesday:

