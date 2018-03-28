9 Upstate Jersey Mike's restaurants to donate 100% of Wednesday sales to Safe Harbor

Eating a sub sandwich from one of the nine Upstate Jersey Mike’s locations on Wednesday will help Safe Harbor offer shelter and support for domestic violence victims and their children.

Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving,” when stores across the country donate to causes in their communities.

Jersey Mike’s said its nine locations in the Greenville/Spartanburg area will donate 100 percent of the day's sales income, not just profit, to Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor provides “a continuum of services for victims of domestic violence and their children;” and works to “eliminate cultural acceptance of domestic violence through a coordinated community response, prevention, and education,” per their website.

Jersey Mike’s Upstate customers can also make a donation to Safe Harbor with any purchase through the month of March.

Click here to find a participating Jersey Mike's location near you.

