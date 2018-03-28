All Cherokee County schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday due to water main break

Officials with Cherokee County Schools said all schools in the county would operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to a water main break.

Initially, only schools in the Gaffney area were delayed, but the school district said just after 6 a.m. that all schools in the county would be delayed.

Gaffney Board of Public Works said crews were working to repair a main valve break at the water treatment plant., which caused a service outage to nearly all of Gaffney. The Board asked customers to conserve water as much as possible during the outage.

The Board did not have an exact timeline for when repairs would be complete but said they hoped to have water service restored sometime Wednesday morning.

Below is what the Board posted on Facebook:

***ATTENTION CUSTOMERS*** The BPW has had a main break at the water treatment plant. We are asking all customers to conserve water. Schools are on a 2 hour delay. We hope to have this issue corrected in the next couple of hours and will continue to provide updates.

