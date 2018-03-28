Louise Watson, the 'Light Lady of Pelzer,' has died at age 92

The woman who known for decades as the “Light Lady of Pelzer” for donning Christmas lights and greeting neighbors and visitors during the holidays has died, according to her obituary.

Louise Watson, 92, died Tuesday at her home.

The Gray Mortuary said she delighted thousands of people during the Christmas seasons for 25 years as the “Light Lady,” along with the Pelzer Light People,” by wearing strands of Christmas lights as part of their neighborhood light display.

The Pelzer Light People were featured in a viral DailyMotion video in 2009.

Watson is survived by a daughter, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Gray Mortuary, located at 52 Main Street in Pelzer.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

