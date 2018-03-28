Female trooper named SC Trooper of the Year after rescuing driver from fiery crash

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety named a female trooper as the Trooper of the Year.

SCDPS announced Monday that Tpr. Stevi J. Price, who is stationed in Richland County, was the South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year overall winner.

Price was chosen from among 10 other nominees from around the state.

Officials said she was recognized for her efforts to save the life of a driver after a crash. Price was on her way to a call when she stopped to help with another collision. The wrecked car was beginning to catch fire with a driver trapped inside. Price and another trooper who soon arrived freed the woman from her car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

Price also received the Director’s Medal of Valor for that rescue.

Trooper Price has been with the Highway Patrol since 2015

