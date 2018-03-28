Pastor with Upstate ties resigns as CEO of Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee

A pastor with roots in the Upstate has resigned as president and chief executive officer of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, according to the Baptist Press.

The report states Frank Page resigned Tuesday over what is described as "a morally inappropriate relationship in the recent past."

Page served as the pastor of First Baptist Church in Taylors before being elected as SBC President in 2006. He was then elected as executive committee president in 2010.

The Baptist Press released this statement from Page concerning his retirement:

"It is with deep regret that I tender my resignation from the SBC Executive Committee and announce my retirement from active ministry, effective immediately. As a result of a personal failing, I have embarrassed my family, my Lord, myself, and the Kingdom. Out of a desire to protect my family and those I have hurt, I initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation. However, after further wrestling with my personal indiscretion, it became apparent to me that this situation must be acknowledged in a more forthright manner. It is my most earnest desire in the days to come to rebuild the fabric of trust with my wife and daughters, those who know me best and love me most."

