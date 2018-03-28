Greenville Co. Schools to benefit from company's $29M donation to fund class projects

Greenville County Schools said several of its schools are benefiting from a company’s $29 million donation to fund every classroom project listed on the nonprofit Donor’s Choose website.

Greenville County Schools said many of the district’s teachers use this site to fund innovative project ideas, field trips, new furniture or technology.

Monaview Elementary had 12 active pages on the website when the huge donation was made, including a field trip to Charleston for the entire fourth grade that was about $4,000. Principal Damon Qualls, was honored as a teacher in 2005 for topping the $100,000 mark in Donor’s Choose donations and began training other GCS teachers on effective strategies.

On Tuesday, Ripple, a company that allows other businesses and clients to send money globally using blockchain and cryptocurrency, made the donation, according to a news release from Donor’s Choose.

The gift was the largest donation received by DonorsChoose.org in its 18-year history.

Ripple made the donation in its cryptocurrency, XRP, which was converted to U.S. dollars.

