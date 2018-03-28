NYT: Parkland shooting survivor takes aim at #WalkUpNotOut movement

A 780-word op-ed piece written by a survivor of the school shooting on Valentine's Day in Parkland, Florida is drawing big reactions on social media.

Isabelle Robinson's letter in The New York Times describes the moments she hid in a dark closet while authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire, killing 17 victims.

Five years before the massacre, Robinson wrote that her first interaction with Cruz was when he hit her with an apple in seventh grade. A year later, Robinson was assigned to tutor Cruz who she said was "cursing me out and ogling my chest."

The title of Robinson's letter succinctly captures her response to the #WalkUpNotOut movement: "I Tried to Befriend Nikolas Cruz. He Still Killed My Friends."

On March 14, one month after the shooting in Parkland, students across the country staged a walk out at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes to call for change to gun legislation. Walk Up Not Out, an alternative movement that some encouraged, called for students to walk up to a classmate and extend an act of kindness instead of walking out of school.

Robinson, however, wrote to The New York Times that the #WalkUpNotOut movement oversimplifies mental illness by implying it could be solved by acceptance from other students.

"The implication that Mr. Cruz’s mental health problems could have been solved if only he had been loved more by his fellow students is both a gross misunderstanding of how these diseases work and a dangerous suggestion that puts children on the front line," Robinson wrote.

She also wrote in the op-ed piece that the movement assigns blame to the many students who were innocent bystanders during the rampage at Stoneman Douglas.

"The idea that we are to blame, even implicitly, for the murders of our friends and teachers is a slap in the face to all Stoneman Douglas victims and survivors," Robinson wrote to The New York Times.

Many fellow Stoneman Douglas students have posted tweets in support of Robinson's letter.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.