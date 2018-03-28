DHEC: Submitting dead birds can help track West Nile virus in SC

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >
An Upstate community is mourning after the death of a well-known Greenville EMT.More >
An Upstate community is mourning after the death of a well-known Greenville EMT.More >
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >
Greenville County Deputies say one person is dead and another is recovering after an early morning shooting on Sunday.More >
Greenville County Deputies say one person is dead and another is recovering after an early morning shooting on Sunday.More >
A date ended badly for one man when Myrtle Beach police charged him after his date allegedly found him passed out on a couch with a needle in his arm.More >
A date ended badly for one man when Myrtle Beach police charged him after his date allegedly found him passed out on a couch with a needle in his arm.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety named a female trooper as the Trooper of the Year.More >
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety named a female trooper as the Trooper of the Year.More >
Sweet kisses, scrunched nose laughs and of course treats. Those are all things you can find at table number five at Tequila's Mexican Restaurant in Simpsonville.More >
Sweet kisses, scrunched nose laughs and of course treats. Those are all things you can find at table number five at Tequila's Mexican Restaurant in Simpsonville.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, and DAR teamed up to collect donations and make Easter baskets for 40 disabled veterans in the Upstate.More >
Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, and DAR teamed up to collect donations and make Easter baskets for 40 disabled veterans in the Upstate.More >
United Way volunteers carried books collected during the Be a Book Bunny campaign to children at the Meyer Center Tuesday morning .More >
United Way volunteers carried books collected during the Be a Book Bunny campaign to children at the Meyer Center Tuesday morning .More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
People gather as the marches begin to take place in the Upstate and WNC.More >
People gather as the marches begin to take place in the Upstate and WNC.More >