BMW spokesperson confirms death in paint shop of Upstate plant

First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

The call came in around 10:27 a.m. regarding an injury at the plant on Highway 101, dispatch said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, Pelham-Batesville Fire Department and EMS were on scene.

A BMW spokesperson issued a statement saying there was an accidental death in one of the facility's paint shops and it is under investigation by deputies.

The assistant fire chief for Pelham-Batesville said the male worker was injured by a piece of machinery in the paint shop. The shop has stopped operations during the investigation.

The worker was a private contractor who was working on BMW equipment, the Spartanburg County coroner said.

Read the full statement from BMW below:

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death at BMW Manufacturing. The death occurred in one of our paint shops. The paint shop has stopped operation as the investigation continues. When the accident occurred, BMW first responders were immediately called to provide aid. Pelham-Batesville EMS also responded. Since this is an active investigation, BMW is not able to comment further at this time.

