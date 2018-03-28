Dispatch: Law enforcement, EMS responding to reported injury at Upstate BMW plant

First responders were called to the scene of an incident at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 10:27 a.m. regarding an injury at the plant, dispatch said. Dispatchers said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and EMS were on scene.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department confirmed their crews were dispatched to a medical call at the facility but said details are limited at this time.

FOX Carolina has reached out to BMW for more information.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

