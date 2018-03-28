Dispatch: Law enforcement, EMS responding to reported injury at - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Law enforcement, EMS responding to reported injury at Upstate BMW plant

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

First responders were called to the scene of an incident at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 10:27 a.m. regarding an injury at the plant, dispatch said. Dispatchers said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and EMS were on scene.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department confirmed their crews were dispatched to a medical call at the facility but said details are limited at this time.

FOX Carolina has reached out to BMW for more information.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

