Deputies identify bodies of missing brothers found in covered, abandoned truck bed

Chevy Silverado the Altamirano brothers were last seen driving (Source: MCSO)

The Macon County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in an abandoned vehicle on Wednesday.

Deputies said they responded to a report about an abandoned vehicle that had been on Jack Cabe Road for several days.

When deputies opened the fiberglass tonneau cover of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, they found the bodies of 34-year-old Francisco Altamirano and 39-year-old Diego Altamirano.

Investigators said the brothers had gunshot wounds but their official cause of death will not be confirmed until autopsies are completed on Thursday.

The Altamirano brothers had been reported missing on Monday by a family member.

Deputies said Diego and Francisco Altamirano were from Mexico and living in Franklin, NC. A family member said the brothers left to go to a party in Westminster on Saturday night but never showed up. Investigators determined they did not go to South Carolina but instead planned to go to a bar in Sylva, Waynesville or Franklin.

The truck keys and receipts from purchases made before their deaths were found inside the vehicle. Business names are not printed on the receipts, but deputies said Tecate beer was among the items purchased.

Investigators released photos of the brothers and their truck in an effort to bring in tips on what led up to their homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 828-349-2107.

