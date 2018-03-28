Deputies, SBI investigating after two bodies found in abandoned vehicle in Macon Co.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office and SBI are investigating after two deceased individuals were found in an abandoned vehicle.

Deputies said they responded to a reported abandoned vehicle on Jack Cabe Road. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle belonged to one of two individuals that were reported missing on Monday.

Two deceased people were found in the rear bed of the truck, deputies said.

Deputies and SBI are still on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

