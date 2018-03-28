Dispatch: Crews responding to scrapyard fire in Anderson Co.

Dispatch says crews are currently responding to a scrapyard fire in Anderson County.

The fire occurred at the Moore's Auto Parts on US-29, dispatch said.

According to dispatch, the call about the fire came in at 2:11 p.m. and crews have just arrived on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

