Dry and warm today, rain tonight

Rain chances climb tonight ahead of a NICE Easter weekend!

This morning, conditions are starting warmer with temperatures generally in the 50s and some clouds.

Through the day, intervals of sun along with variable cloudiness will rule the sky cover as temperatures soar into the 70s, flirting with 80 degrees in parts of the Upstate as southerly and southwesterly breezes continue.

Tonight (after sunset), rain moves in from the west…affecting parts of western NC and northeast GA initially. Rain moves across the Upstate for the late-evening and overnight hours with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Right now, the severe threat remains very low.

While a few showers could linger into early Friday, clouds will generally decrease through the day as highs reach the 70s once again across the Upstate.

Saturday starts chilly in the 30s, but with a sunny sky, temperatures should rebound nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday looks good as well and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Next week brings unsettled weather with at least small rain chances Monday through Wednesday, but we’ll watch Wednesday for increasing, more widespread rain chances.

