Spring-like temperatures continue amidst Thursday night rain

These Spring-like temperatures are here to stay over the next week with highs mostly in the 70s in the Upstate and 60s in the mountains with rain moving through Thursday night.

Tonight will be mostly dry and mild with lows in the middle to upper 50s with a slight chance at a stray mountain shower.

Thursday will be similar to today with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s in western North Carolina and middle 70s in the Upstate.

There’s the off chance of a couple of some brief drizzle in the mountains during the day, but most of the rain will hold off until after sunset.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will occur in the hours nearest midnight with a couple lingering showers early Friday morning.

The rest of Friday will bring sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70. Easter weekend still looks great to be outdoors!

Bear in mind that morning lows will be a bit chilly for those wanting to go to sunrise church services.

Those will be mostly in the 40s Sunday morning with highs in the 60s and 70s in the afternoon with a bit more cloud cover in the mountains on Sunday.

There’s also a slight chance at a Sunday evening shower with better rain chances holding off until Monday and Wednesday of next week as temperatures stay mild.

