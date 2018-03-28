Deputies: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after she stabbed her boyfriend early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to Greer Memorial Hospital in regards to a stabbing around 1:30 A.M. The victim was suffering a severe knife wound to his abdomen and was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital for surgery, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim told deputies the incident occurred on Holden Road in Inman and named his girlfriend Kathryn Scarlet Trentham as the suspect.

Trentham appeared at Pelham Medical Center and told staff that she was having homicidal thoughts and claimed she stabbed her boyfriend, deputies said. She was then detained and transported to the sheriff's office, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Trentham, 21, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim is expected to survive, according to deputies.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.

