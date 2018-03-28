Zaxby's prepares to spread wings in Walhalla, creating 40 new jo - FOX Carolina 21

Zaxby's prepares to spread wings in Walhalla, creating 40 new jobs

Zaxby's restaurant is coming soon to Walhalla. 

The first Walhalla location is nearing completion and is currently looking for 40 new team members to hire at 3441 Blue Ridge Blvd. 

The 3,600-square-foot farmhouse-style location will have seating for 72 customers along with redesigned exteriors, dining areas and kitchens. With these improvements, comes enhanced food quality and increased speed of service, the restaurant said.

"For this location, we are assembling a great service-minded team of 40 people from the Walhalla community," says Jeremy Thornton, licensee of this location. "We are excited to see what the future holds here and can't wait to get started." 

Interested candidates, please send resumes to zaxbysopportunity@gmail.com.

