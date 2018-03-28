Deputies: Man wanted in GA for terroristic acts arrested in NC with fugitive girlfriend

Deputies say a man and his girlfriend were arrested on Tuesday in Madison County, North Carolina.

Officials with Madison County Sheriff's Office said Michael Wesley Rice was wanted out of Georgia for terroristic acts and threats, and was wanted on a probation violation for possessing dangerous drugs.

Deputies said they were attempting a traffic stop on Rice and his girlfriend Brandi Michelle Morrow when Rice jumped from the vehicle and attempted to flee from deputies on foot.

Rice was arrested following the foot chase, said deputies. Morrow, a fugitive wanted out of Georgia, was also arrested.

Rice and Marrow are currently being held in Madison County Jail on fugitive from justice warrants, and are awaiting extradition to Georgia.

