Pickens High School named Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School

Pickens High School will be receiving an honor based on inclusion, advocacy, and respect.

Special Olympics South Carolina has announced that Pickens High School will be named a Banner Unified Champion School for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.

A Banner Unified Champion School is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.

The primary activities within these standards are inclusive where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates. PHS also demonstrates a self-sustainable plan to keep these activities in place for the future.

The banner ceremony will be held on Mar. 30, at 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The ceremony will showcase the talents of their students, including the Blue Flame Unified cheer team. PHS Special Olympics athletes and their Unified peers will also share their experiences as part of the Unified Champion school.

