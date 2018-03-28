Fire officials: Crews, police on scene after delivery truck took down row of utility lines

Crews on scene after delivery truck crashes into phone line, utility lines in Greer (FOX Carolina/ 3/28/18)

Fire officials said crews were on scene after a delivery truck took out a row of utility lines in Greer on Wednesday.

The call came in around 4 p.m.

Officials with Greer Fire Department said the truck initially pulled down a phone line that then took down utility lines.

The incident happened on Pelham Street between Palmer and Snow Street.

Greer Fire Department, Greer police and officials with Greer Commission of Public Works are all on scene and waiting for the telephone company to come out.

