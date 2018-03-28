Crews responding to scene in Anderson Co. after car goes into building

Crews on scene after a car goes into a building. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 28, 2018).

Crews are responding to a scene in Anderson County after a car drove into a building.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol-Real Time Traffic Information System, the incident occurred on Cely Lane at SC-81.

The collision occurred around 5:10 p.m.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the collision.

Details are limited at this time.

We have a FOX Carolina crew on scene working to learn more.

