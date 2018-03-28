Blue Ridge Beef pet food recalled after testing positive for Salmonella

Blue Ridge Beef pet food consumers may have an affected product according to the FDA.

A recall on BRB Complete Raw pet food is being made as a commitment to consumer and pet health safety. With the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration, the affected products were sold in two pound chubs that are frozen and are distinguished by the manufacturing codes: BRB Complete, Lot#GA0131, and manufacturing date: 01/31/2018.

Consumers are encouraged to check the clips of their product to ensure they possess the affected batch. Those who have purchased the BRB Complete are urged to stop feeding it to their pet and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it immediately.

The cause of the recall was initiated after sampled, collected, and tested by the FDA. The results showed positive traces of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. According to the FDA, there has been no consumer or pet illnesses in association with this product, however, consumers and their pets should lookout for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Consumers who are showing signs of any symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if their pet starts showing symptoms.

With questions, email the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.

