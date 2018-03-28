Police: Officer injured while arresting wanted man in Williamston

First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
An Upstate community is mourning after the death of a well-known Greenville EMT.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >
A pastor with roots in the Upstate has resigned as president and chief executive officer of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, according to the Baptist Press.More >
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, and DAR teamed up to collect donations and make Easter baskets for 40 disabled veterans in the Upstate.More >
United Way volunteers carried books collected during the Be a Book Bunny campaign to children at the Meyer Center Tuesday morning .More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
