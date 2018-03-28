Police: Officer injured while arresting wanted man in Williamsto - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Officer injured while arresting wanted man in Williamston

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey Cory Hooks (Source: Williamston PD) Jeffrey Cory Hooks (Source: Williamston PD)
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said an officer was injured during an arrest in Williamston today.

According to Captain Marsee with Williamston Police Department, the officer had been flagged down by someone at 306 East Main Street around 6 p.m. The person who flagged down the officer was trying to alert him about a man behind a house in the area.

Police say that man was Jeffery Cory Hooks. Hooks had a warrant out for his arrest for malicious damage to property and two counts of petit larceny, said officers.

Police said the officer was not seriously injured during the arrest and received either a sprained or broken arm.

