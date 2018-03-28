Police arrest 2 former Clemson football players accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in Clemson

Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.

They said they got a call around 4 p.m. from a victim stating they'd just been robbed at gunpoint on Sloan Street in the downtown area of Clemson.

Police said three men knocked on the victim's door, and when it was opened, they forced their way inside at gunpoint.

While inside, police said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim's cell phone.

The suspects left with apartment in the direction of the downtown parking deck, according to police. Officers said investigators were able to determine the type of vehicle used and identified the three men.

Police said all three suspects were arrested without incident.

The following suspects were charged:

Charlie Bernard Fuller of Easley, SC

Quaven Maurice Ferguson

Jadar Kentrell Johnson

Fuller, Ferguson and Johnson were all charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime. Police said they are currently being held at Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Officials with Clemson University confirmed that Fuller and Johnson are both former Clemson football players.

