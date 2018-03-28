Surveillance video released after 3 former college football players charged with armed robbery

The Clemson Police Department released surveillance video of three former college football players arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

They said they got a call around 4 p.m. on Mar. 28 from a victim stating they had been robbed at gunpoint on Sloan Street in the downtown area of Clemson.

Police said three men knocked on the victim's door, and when it was opened, they forced their way inside at gunpoint.

While inside, police said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim's cell phone.

The suspects left with apartment in the direction of the downtown parking deck, according to police. Officers said investigators were able to determine the type of vehicle used and identified the three men.

Police said all three suspects were arrested without incident.

The following suspects were charged:

Charlie Bernard Fuller of Easley

Quaven Maurice Ferguson of Easley

Jadar Kentrell Johnson of Orangeburg

Fuller, Ferguson and Johnson were all charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, per arrest warrants.

The warrants state the men were seen on surveillance footage captured in the City of Clemson Parking Deck entering a white Mercedes.

Officials with Clemson University confirmed that Fuller and Johnson are both former Clemson football players. Fuller was a running back and member of the 2016 national championship team who announced he was leaving the Tigers football team in February. Johnson started at safety for Clemson's national championship team in 2016 and earned first-team All-ACC honors. He briefly joined the New York Giants as a free agent before leaving the team and was seen recently at NFL Pro Day workouts at Clemson, ESPN reports.

Ferguson was a former defensive tackle on Duke University's football team. He left the program in January.

A judge set surety bonds at $25,000 for each suspect. All three suspects have been released on bond.

On Thursday, FOX Carolina obtained surveillance video of the suspects under a Freedom of Information Act Request.

The video shows the suspects around a white Mercedes in a parking deck.

