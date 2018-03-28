Mother recounts suspect chased inside park near Civic Center

"My first instinct was to get my babies and go...get as far away from him as possible," Marie Shiftlet said.

Shiftlet is a mother of three and said she had two of her children with her on Wednesday afternoon when the unexpected happened.

"I heard the sirens coming. I could see them flying out of the sheriff's department parking lot and they were just going every which way," Shiftlet said.

What she wasn't braced for was a full on foot chase steps away from her kids near the Civic Center in Anderson. She explained how officers cornered the suspect near the park.

"He had a gun drawn at this point, and yelled 'Stop and get down!'" said Shiftlet.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the narcotics unit was chasing the suspect when they attempted to arrest him near Friendship Court Apartments. The chase crossed over into the park near the Civic Center.

"They had officers up here and up at the top, to corner him off," she said. "I'm just glad he didn't run to the playground area."

Anderson County deputies said the suspect was taken into custody and his name has not been released yet.

