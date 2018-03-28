Duke Energy cuts power to 3.8K customers for emergency repairs - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy cuts power to 3.8K customers for emergency repairs

Officials with Duke Energy said they'll be cutting power to 3,800 customers from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy told FOX Carolina the outage will affect customers in Belton, Pelzer, Honea Path, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Piedmont and some Greenville addresses.

During that time, Mosier said the company will be making emergency repairs to a malfunctioning substation.

Customers who will be impacted by the outage have been contacted, said Mosier.

