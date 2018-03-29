ESPN: Zion Williamson injures thumb in McDonald's All American Game

Zion Williamson is recovering from an injury sustained during the McDonald's All American Game on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

According to the sports media outlet, the Duke-bound basketball star suffered a right thumb injury late in the second half of the game.

"He did not return and finished the game with eight points and five rebounds in 17 minutes," said ESPN.

ESPN said Williamson's family said the athlete plans to see a personal orthopedist on Thursday upon returning home to South Carolina.

Teammate Nazreon Reid told ESPN it looked as if Williamson had dislocated his thumb.

