Woman charged with DUI after crashing into barrier, 2 pedestrians in Greenville Co.

A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers say this happened at 9:43am on I-385 NB at the 19 mm less than one mile from Fountain Inn.

Troopers say 31-year-old Pamela Tackett had a juvenile passenger inside her Chevy SUV. Both were seat-belted.

Troopers say Tacket ran off the left side of the interstate, hit the cable barrier and hit an occupied truck in the median. Troopers say the truck was parked legally in the median.

Troopers say Tacket continued on and hit two pedestrians who were also standing in the median.

The pedestrians were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say Tackett and her juvenile passenger were also taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Tackett has been released from the hospital and is currently locked up in Laurens County.

The conditions of her passenger and the two men hit are unknown at this time.

The SCHP MAIT team is assisting troopers in the investigation.

