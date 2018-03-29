Troopers investigating hit-and-run with injuries in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating hit-and-run with injuries in Spartanburg County

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run involving injuries in the Boiling Springs area Thursday morning, according to the SC Highway Patrol website.

Troopers were called to the crash just before 5:30 a.m. on Old Furnace Road near Sugar Ridge Road and Pioneer Drive.

No other details were immediately available.

