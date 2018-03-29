Troopers investigating hit-and-run with injuries in Spartanburg County

First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Police said an officer was injured during an arrest in Williamston today.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after she stabbed her boyfriend early Wednesday morning.More >
Officials with Duke Energy said they'll be cutting power to 3,800 customers from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, and DAR teamed up to collect donations and make Easter baskets for 40 disabled veterans in the Upstate.More >
United Way volunteers carried books collected during the Be a Book Bunny campaign to children at the Meyer Center Tuesday morning .More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
