Upstate woman turns 101 on Saturday

An Upstate woman will turn 101 years old on Saturday.

China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville, according to her granddaughter, Jocelin Dawson.

Hudson was pulled out of school after the second grade to work the cotton fields in Abbeville County. She left South Carolina for Philadelphia as a teenager but later returned to make Greenville her home.

She married and had her first child at age 29. Dawson said Hudson encouraged her seven daughters to get their education since she was unable to and continued to encourage her grandchildren to get degrees.

Hudson now has 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was known in the Greenville community for years as the owner of the Greasy Corner restaurant

In her teens she left SC for Philadelphia

She came back to SC to make Greenville her home

She had her first child at the age of 29 and she had a total of 7 girls

Because she didn’t get an education she made sure her daughters got their education. She also pushed her grandchildren to get their degrees. All the grandchildren have given Hudson their diplomas.

Hudson once owned a restaurant on the old “Greasy Corner,” the nickname for a community along South Hudson Street, Dawson said. Her husband also ran Hudson’s Barber Shop for decades.

MORE NEWS - 9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.