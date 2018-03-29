Deputies: Laurens Co. hospital evacuated after bomb threat

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Laurens County Memorial Hospital was being evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was made against the hospital campus and another medical clinic in Newberry.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said the threat to the hospital was made around 9 a.m.

He said deputies, Clinton police, and Laurens police responded and evacuated the hospital.

Sandy Dees, a spokesperson for Greenville Health System, said no threats were found during a preliminary sweep of the building, but additional sweeps will take place before patients and staff can return inside.

"Out of extreme caution, Laurens County Memorial Hospital evacuated its patients and staff this morning after receiving bomb threat at approximately 9 a.m.," Dees said in a statement. "The building has already undergone a preliminary sweep, and no devices were found. An additional sweep by a bomb squad will take place shortly. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the bomb threat."

The hospital is located on US 76 in Clinton.

Before the threat was made against the hospital, Reeder said another threat was made against Palmetto Bone an Joint, an orthopedic surgery practice in Clinton.

Reeder said the Palmetto officer had been cleared to reopen as off 11:15 a.m.

