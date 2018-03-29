James Smith (D)

South Carolina Rep. James Smith is running for the 2018 gubernatorial seat.

Smith, the representative for the state's 72nd Congressional District, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is a Major in the South Carolina Army National Guard and served a year-long combat tour in Afghanistan.

He has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Purple Heart.

During his time in the South Carolina General Assembly, Smith has been focused on issues facing military and veterans, government and ethics reform, economic development, and protecting the environment and healthcare.

Smith is married with four children.

