Marguerite Willis (D)

South Carolina businesswoman Marguerite Willis has declared her candidacy for the 2018 gubernatorial race.
Willis is not a career politician but has served the state in her career as an anti-trust attorney. As a member of a law firm based in Columbia, she has been involved in litigation for numerous clients, including a small business in Darlington that took on ExxonMobil.
If elected governor, Willis said her office would focus on job and tax reform, equal pay for women, education reform, the expansion of Medicaid and "common sense" gun safety. After the school shooting in Parkland, FL, Willis called for the ban of assault weapons and raising the legal age to purchase firearms, with the exception of hunting, to 21.
Willis has named South Carolina Sen. John Scott as her running mate.
She is a Greenville native and now resides in Florence with her husband and their Labradors.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
Officials with Greenville Health System said the that law enforcement had given the all-clear at Laurens County Memorial Hospital just before noon Thursday after a bomb threat was called in.More >
Officials with Greenville Health System said the that law enforcement had given the all-clear at Laurens County Memorial Hospital just before noon Thursday after a bomb threat was called in.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
Police said an officer was injured during an arrest in Williamston today.More >
Police said an officer was injured during an arrest in Williamston today.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >