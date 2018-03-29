Marguerite Willis (D)

South Carolina businesswoman Marguerite Willis has declared her candidacy for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Willis is not a career politician but has served the state in her career as an anti-trust attorney. As a member of a law firm based in Columbia, she has been involved in litigation for numerous clients, including a small business in Darlington that took on ExxonMobil.

If elected governor, Willis said her office would focus on job and tax reform, equal pay for women, education reform, the expansion of Medicaid and "common sense" gun safety. After the school shooting in Parkland, FL, Willis called for the ban of assault weapons and raising the legal age to purchase firearms, with the exception of hunting, to 21.

Willis has named South Carolina Sen. John Scott as her running mate.

She is a Greenville native and now resides in Florence with her husband and their Labradors.

