Phil Cheney (I)

Former Anderson City councilman Phil Cheney has announced his candidacy for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Cheney, who served on Anderson's City Council, ran for candidacy in South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in 2006.

He was also a write-in candidate for the 5th Congressional District in 2017 to replace Mick Mulvaney.

Cheney initially was expected to vie for the Democratic gubernatorial primary, but decided to run as an Independent.

