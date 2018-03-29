Couple whose cat decapitated at new Upstate home makes another gruesome discovery

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a residence on Bishop Road around 4:20 a.m. after a man said an unknown person entered his privacy fence and placed the head of his decapitated cat on the steps outside the deck.

The victim said he has no known issues with his neighbors and has lived at the home with his wife for less than a month.

The couple said their cat was named Annie and they had her for several years. Annie was an indoor-outdoor cat and didn't come home one night this week, which was unusual.

When the man came back from the hardware store on Wednesday, he said the cat's head was in front of the back deck inside the fence. The woman described the injury as "clean-cut" and not something an animal would have done.

While a FOX Carolina photographer was on scene with the female victim, she went into her back yard to let her dogs in and began screaming. She said she found a severed cat leg in the yard. The woman said they searched the entire property along with law enforcement the day before, so she believes the person responsible is coming back.

Deputies said they would be conducting checks and contacting Animal Control regarding the incident.

