Deputies: Man finds his cat decapitated in yard after moving int - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man finds his cat decapitated in yard after moving into new Upstate home

Posted: Updated:
Cat silhouette (Source: Pixabay) Cat silhouette (Source: Pixabay)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a residence on Bishop Road around 4:20 a.m. after a man said an unknown person entered his privacy fence and placed the head of his decapitated cat on the steps outside the deck.

The victim said he has no known issues with his neighbors and has lived at the home for less than a month.

Deputies said they would be conducting checks and contacting Animal Control regarding the incident.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Online Public File

