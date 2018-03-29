Bridge over Reedy River in downtown Greenville named in honor of female entrepreneur, Eugenia Duke

A bridge over the Reedy River in downtown Greenville was dedicated to creator of Duke's Mayonnaise, Eugenia Duke (FOX Carolina: 3/29/18).

A bridge over the Reedy River in downtown Greenville was dedicated to creator of Duke's Mayonnaise, Eugenia Duke (FOX Carolina: 3/29/18).

A landmark bridge in downtown Greenville was named in honor of a woman whose Upstate roots are still celebrated today.

"I think it's only fitting that Eugenia Duke started her business inside of what we now know as the Wyche Pavilion and to have now the Duke brand headquartered on the opposite side of the river to have the bridge now, really bridge the past to the future is really important," said Jil Littlejohn, Mayor Pro Tem Greenville City Council.

With a crowd of community and city leaders as well as her family on hand, the city of Greenville dedicated the walkway over the Reedy River to one of Greenville's most well-known and earliest female entrepreneurs, Eugenia Duke.

"I'm awed by all this, if you had known my grandmother, she was such a humble lady. She never talked about her business, what she had done back here," said Eugenia Kramer, Duke's granddaughter.

Duke, the creator of Duke's Mayonnaise began selling sandwiches with her homemade spread in 1917 to soldiers in training at Camp Sevier in Greenville. Duke sold her company to CF Sauer in 1929 and moved out west, but her product and company went on to become a household name in the south.

"She never made a fuss about what she'd done here even though she was an early entrepreneur really," said Kramer.

Duke's current leaders are still influenced by her entrepreneurial beginnings.

"To be able to look back and see the impact she makes every day. We would not be here if she didn't start it. So it's very humbling and also a sense of responsibility to tell that story," said Chris Collins, Chief Business Development Officer of Duke Brands.

Mayor Knox White also wrote a proclamation declaring March 29, 2018 as Eugenia Duke Day.

The city also said it gave the bridge some much needed renovations before the dedication ceremony including a fresh coat of paint, new wooden walkway planks and the installation of state of the art lighting.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.