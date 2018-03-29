Upstate bus driver hailed a hero after helping choking student

First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
South Carolina is a step closer to becoming the latest state to allow the legalization of marijuana for treatment of critically ill patients.More >
Officials with Greenville Health System said the that law enforcement had given the all-clear at Laurens County Memorial Hospital just before noon Thursday after a bomb threat was called in.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
