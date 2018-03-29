Beautiful Easter weekend ahead

Showers moving out leaving a NICE Easter weekend forecast!

Most showers are moving out this morning, but a few linger for the southern Upstate. Elsewhere, clouds linger for the commute with temperatures in the 50s.



Later today, slow clearing is expected with increasing sunshine AND wind - expect highs to reach the low 70s across the Upstate with low 60s in the mountains. A few TN/NC border showers will remain possible through the day.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s for the mountains and upper 30s to low 40s for the Upstate. A sunny sky and SEASONABLY warm conditions will prevail for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly again in the 40s, so grab the coats for any sunrise services or early egg hunts! By the afternoon, we’ll get sunshine and 70s, making for nearly ideal Easter Sunday weather.

A few showers are possible by Monday, but the better rain chance comes Wednesday.

