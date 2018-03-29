Rain likely Thursday night, leading to a beautiful weekend

Get news, weather on the go

A good chance for rain, followed but gorgeous Easter weather is ahead! Expect mild afternoons to stick around, but nights will get colder.

Tonight scattered showers with isolated t-storms will roll in. Friday morning will still have a few lingering showers, but a clearing trend is ahead. With partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the mid 60s to mid 70s area-wide by late Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows down to 36 in the mountains and 41 for the Upstate. Mostly sunny skies and SEASONABLY warm conditions will prevail for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly again in the 40s, so grab the coats for any sunrise services or early egg hunts! By the afternoon we’ll get sunshine and 70s, making for nearly ideal Easter Sunday weather.

A few showers are possible by Monday, but the better rain chance comes Wednesday.

