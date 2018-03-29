U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham pushes new Federal Extreme Risk Protect Act

After shots rang out in the hallways of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students fired-off calls for change.

"No one wants to see another tragedy or a mass shooting. We don't want to see that in any way," Ken Dority said.

Some of those students want stricter background checks or a ban on some semi-automatic guns, but others are focused on mental health.

"People with mental illness are actually probably more likely to be hurt by a gun than they are to hurt someone with a gun," Dority said.

Ken Dority is the executive director with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Greenville. He says there should be comprehensive solutions.

"For almost 40 years we have been providing education support and advocacy for individuals and families who are affected by mental health conditions," Dority said.

Now Republic Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal are pushing the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Act.

"The narrative that we can't talk about guns without talking about mental illness I think is a little bit misleading," Dority said.

The proposed bill would allow police and family members to file a petition that requests a protection order to stop that person with mental illness, or who exhibits warning signs of violent behavior from buying or possessing a gun. Dority is concerned because those with mental illnesses may be stigmatized or unfairly labeled.

"It is definitely case-by-case. When we say mental illness specifically that covers more than 300 diagnoses. That's very hard to put into one box," Dority said. "There are answers, but it's incredibly complex."

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.