Mother goes into labor during Laurens County bomb threat

It was supposed to be routine birth for Ava Garett's mother, Caroline Martinek.

"She was admitted at 12 this morning,” explained Garett, “At 6:30, they induced her into labor."

However, around 9:00 AM Thursday morning, something unexpected happened while Martinek was in labor with her son, Aiden. A bomb threat was called in at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital where she was in labor. Everyone inside had to be evacuated from the building.

"We got a call saying there was a bomb threat,” explained Martinek’s stepson, Konnor Cogsdill, “We thought it was a joke, like our parents were joking. Then we got a bunch of calls from other people saying there was a bomb threat."

Konnor says he expected her to give birth some place outside the hospital.

"She was scared,” said Konnor, “She thought she was going to have the baby in an ambulance."

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and SLED swept the building, but no devices were found. Martinek along with the other 45 patients and staff were allowed back in just before noon.

Little Aiden was brought into the world in a hospital room shortly after.

"I was worried sick and posting on Facebook,” explained Garett, “I was in tears because that's my mother in there. I love her."

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved